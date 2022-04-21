Overview

Dr. Robert Rose, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Eaton Rapids Medical Center, Mclaren Greater Lansing and Sparrow Clinton Hospital.



Dr. Rose works at Michigan Gastroenterology Inst in East Lansing, MI with other offices in Eaton Rapids, MI and Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.