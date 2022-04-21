Dr. Robert Rose, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Rose, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Rose, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Eaton Rapids Medical Center, Mclaren Greater Lansing and Sparrow Clinton Hospital.
Dr. Rose works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Michigan Gastroenterology Inst1650 RAMBLEWOOD DR, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 332-1200
-
2
Eaton Rapids Medical Center1500 S Main St, Eaton Rapids, MI 48827 Directions (517) 332-1200Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Lansing Surgery Center1707 Lake Lansing Rd, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions (517) 708-3333
-
4
Pharmacy Plus #32909 E Grand River Ave, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions (517) 332-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Eaton Rapids Medical Center
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
- Sparrow Clinton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rose?
The Best! I seen Dr. Rose since 2002 - present I do recommend Dr. Rose to my family members, friends and to everyone I do know
About Dr. Robert Rose, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1750347167
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rose has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rose accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rose works at
Dr. Rose has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.