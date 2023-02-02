Dr. Robert Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Rosen, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Rosen, MD
Dr. Robert Rosen, MD is an Internal Medicine & Pediatrics Specialist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine & Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Rosen works at
Dr. Rosen's Office Locations
Robert A. Rosen MD4929 Volunteer Rd, Davie, FL 33330 Directions (954) 252-5020
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rosen always takes the time necessary to talk with me through any issues I have and truly cares about my well being. He’s been my doctor for many years and I couldn’t be happier with him. Nicole is amazing.
About Dr. Robert Rosen, MD
- Internal Medicine & Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1184688673
Education & Certifications
- Baystate Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosen works at
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.