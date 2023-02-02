See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Davie, FL
Dr. Robert Rosen, MD

Internal Medicine & Pediatrics
3.7 (35)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Rosen, MD

Dr. Robert Rosen, MD is an Internal Medicine & Pediatrics Specialist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine & Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Rosen works at Robert A. Rosen MD PA in Davie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosen's Office Locations

    Robert A. Rosen MD
    4929 Volunteer Rd, Davie, FL 33330 (954) 252-5020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital West

Acute Bronchitis
Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 02, 2023
    Dr. Rosen always takes the time necessary to talk with me through any issues I have and truly cares about my well being. He’s been my doctor for many years and I couldn’t be happier with him. Nicole is amazing.
    Pam W — Feb 02, 2023
    About Dr. Robert Rosen, MD

    • Internal Medicine & Pediatrics
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1184688673
    Education & Certifications

    • Baystate Med Center
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

