Dr. Robert Rosen, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Rosen, MD
Dr. Robert Rosen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Morton Grove, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Rosen's Office Locations
Consultants in Gynecology S.c.5747 Dempster St Ste 100, Morton Grove, IL 60053 Directions (847) 674-4344
NorthShore University HealthSystem2100 Pfingsten Rd, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 657-5800
Lutheran General Hospital1775 Dempster St, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 723-2210
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good surgeon. My dad had an inflamed pilonidal cyst surgery done by him and everything went eery well. I had a pre-emptive surgery to have the same issue removed and everything healed extremely well. Basically, Dr Rosen is our family's go-to surgeon for a majority of surgical needs. He is also very good at explaining all the details and answering questions about needed procedures. The only small downside is the really long wait times in the office - can be 1-1.5 hours. This does not detract
About Dr. Robert Rosen, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
