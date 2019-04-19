Overview of Dr. Robert Rosen, MD

Dr. Robert Rosen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Morton Grove, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Rosen works at Consultants in Gynecology S.c. in Morton Grove, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL and Park Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.