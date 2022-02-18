Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Rosenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Rosenberg, MD is a Dermatologist in Brea, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Davis and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
St Jude Heritage Health Fdn Dermatology Lab #1955 W Imperial Hwy Ste 200, Brea, CA 92821 Directions (714) 626-6310
St Jude Heritage Dermatology Laboratory # 34300 Rose Dr, Yorba Linda, CA 92886 Directions (714) 528-4211
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I highly recommend Dr. Rosenberg His knowledge and professionalism is top notch and his kindness and generosity set him above average.
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1265433072
- UC Irvine Med Ctr
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- University of California School of Medicine - Davis
- Dermatology
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.