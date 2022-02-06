Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Rosenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Rosenberg, MD
Dr. Robert Rosenberg, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center and UM Laurel Medical Center.
Dr. Rosenberg's Office Locations
Arthritis Rheumatism Associate PC2730 University Blvd W Ste 310, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Directions (202) 293-9412
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
- UM Laurel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Rosenberg for 20 years. He is the most professional doctor I have ever worked with. He is extremely knowledgeable about everything in Rheumatology and never runs out of extreme patience with me. I have come into his office with questions down to the floor and he answers everyone of them and puts me at ease. I was a tough case to figure out at first but he kept at it and would never give up until we found a cocktail that was right for me. In my opinion, you can't go wrong with him. He is very compassionate and will go out of his way for his patents. He has given me my life back.
About Dr. Robert Rosenberg, MD
- Rheumatology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1598764482
Education & Certifications
- University Tenn
- University Tenn Hospital
- U Pittsburgh Med Ctr
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- George Washington Univ
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
