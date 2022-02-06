See All Rheumatologists in Silver Spring, MD
Dr. Robert Rosenberg, MD

Rheumatology
3.5 (8)
52 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Rosenberg, MD

Dr. Robert Rosenberg, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center and UM Laurel Medical Center.

Dr. Rosenberg works at Arthritis And Rheumatism Associates in Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosenberg's Office Locations

    Arthritis Rheumatism Associate PC
    2730 University Blvd W Ste 310, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 293-9412

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
  • Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
  • UM Laurel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Osteopenia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Biological Therapy Chevron Icon
Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Injection Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 06, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Rosenberg for 20 years. He is the most professional doctor I have ever worked with. He is extremely knowledgeable about everything in Rheumatology and never runs out of extreme patience with me. I have come into his office with questions down to the floor and he answers everyone of them and puts me at ease. I was a tough case to figure out at first but he kept at it and would never give up until we found a cocktail that was right for me. In my opinion, you can't go wrong with him. He is very compassionate and will go out of his way for his patents. He has given me my life back.
    About Dr. Robert Rosenberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598764482
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Tenn
    Residency
    • University Tenn Hospital
    Internship
    • U Pittsburgh Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Undergraduate School
    • George Washington Univ
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenberg works at Arthritis And Rheumatism Associates in Silver Spring, MD. View the full address on Dr. Rosenberg’s profile.

    Dr. Rosenberg has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

