Overview of Dr. Robert Rosenberg, DO

Dr. Robert Rosenberg, DO is a Pulmonologist in Prescott Valley, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.



Dr. Rosenberg works at Sleep Disorders Center of Prescott Valley, LLC. in Prescott Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Blood Oxygen Level, Sleep Apnea and Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.