Dr. Robert Rosenberg, DO

Pulmonary Disease
2.0 (17)
Prescott Valley, AZ
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Rosenberg, DO

Dr. Robert Rosenberg, DO is a Pulmonologist in Prescott Valley, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.

Dr. Rosenberg works at Sleep Disorders Center of Prescott Valley, LLC. in Prescott Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Blood Oxygen Level, Sleep Apnea and Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosenberg's Office Locations

  1
    Sleep Disorders Center of Prescott Valley
    3259 N Windsong Dr, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 (928) 772-6422

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very High Frequency
High Frequency
Normal Frequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Low Blood Oxygen Level
Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jan 24, 2021
    Dr. Rosenberg took care of me through a brutal case of pneumonia. It several rounds of antibiotics and weeks to recover. He was there with positive support for the entire process. If you need a brilliant doctor to help you figure out what is wrong, he is your man. He is a matter of fact straight shooter. He will give you exactly what you need to hear, and his course of treatment is not meant to be the starting point for a negotiation on approach to care. Expect to provide a huge amount of information, expect to have a very concise review of your issues and current status. He is ultra focused on figuring out whats wrong, so if you are going to see him to chit chat, you might be frustrated. If you need help, and your are serious about getting better. He is serious about helping you.
    Jim Carlson — Jan 24, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Rosenberg, DO

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902808884
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Rosenberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenberg works at Sleep Disorders Center of Prescott Valley, LLC. in Prescott Valley, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Rosenberg’s profile.

    Dr. Rosenberg has seen patients for Low Blood Oxygen Level, Sleep Apnea and Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

