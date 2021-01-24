Dr. Robert Rosenberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Rosenberg, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Rosenberg, DO
Dr. Robert Rosenberg, DO is a Pulmonologist in Prescott Valley, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Dr. Rosenberg's Office Locations
Sleep Disorders Center of Prescott Valley3259 N Windsong Dr, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Directions (928) 772-6422
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rosenberg took care of me through a brutal case of pneumonia. It several rounds of antibiotics and weeks to recover. He was there with positive support for the entire process. If you need a brilliant doctor to help you figure out what is wrong, he is your man. He is a matter of fact straight shooter. He will give you exactly what you need to hear, and his course of treatment is not meant to be the starting point for a negotiation on approach to care. Expect to provide a huge amount of information, expect to have a very concise review of your issues and current status. He is ultra focused on figuring out whats wrong, so if you are going to see him to chit chat, you might be frustrated. If you need help, and your are serious about getting better. He is serious about helping you.
About Dr. Robert Rosenberg, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1902808884
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
