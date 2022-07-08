See All Vascular Neurologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Robert Rosenwasser, MD

Vascular Neurology
4.8 (76)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Robert Rosenwasser, MD

Dr. Robert Rosenwasser, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University-Shreveport and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Rosenwasser works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosenwasser's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates
    909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Tissue Plasminogen Activator (tPA) Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • One Net
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 08, 2022
    Dr. Rosenwasser is wonderful in every area ! Bedside manner , skilled surgeon, answers questions , He saves lives ! Saved mine ! If you need his type of specialty you would not likely find a finer human being to help you.
    Donna Perry — Jul 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Rosenwasser, MD
    About Dr. Robert Rosenwasser, MD

    • Vascular Neurology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1275553455
    Education & Certifications

    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    • Temple University Hospital
    • Temple University Hospital
    • Louisiana State University-Shreveport
    • Neurosurgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Rosenwasser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenwasser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenwasser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenwasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenwasser works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Rosenwasser’s profile.

    Dr. Rosenwasser has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenwasser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenwasser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenwasser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenwasser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenwasser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

