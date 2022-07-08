Dr. Robert Rosenwasser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenwasser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Rosenwasser, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Rosenwasser, MD
Dr. Robert Rosenwasser, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University-Shreveport and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Rosenwasser's Office Locations
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- One Net
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rosenwasser is wonderful in every area ! Bedside manner , skilled surgeon, answers questions , He saves lives ! Saved mine ! If you need his type of specialty you would not likely find a finer human being to help you.
About Dr. Robert Rosenwasser, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1275553455
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Louisiana State University-Shreveport
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
