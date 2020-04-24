Overview of Dr. Robert Roses, MD

Dr. Robert Roses, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Lancaster General Hospital.



Dr. Roses works at Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Lancaster, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer, Stomach Cancer and Excision of Stomach Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.