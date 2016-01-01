Dr. Robert Rostomily, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rostomily is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Rostomily, MD
Dr. Robert Rostomily, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Scurlock Tower6560 Fannin St Ste 900, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-3800
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
About Dr. Robert Rostomily, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1760549208
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington - Neurosurgery|University Of Washington, Seattle, Washington
- University Of Washington, Seattle, Washington
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Dr. Rostomily has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rostomily accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
