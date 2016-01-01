Overview of Dr. Robert Rostomily, MD

Dr. Robert Rostomily, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Rostomily works at Houston Methodist Department of Neurosurgery in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.