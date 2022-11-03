Overview of Dr. Robert Rotche, MD

Dr. Robert Rotche, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They specialize in Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine|University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago|University of Illinois College of Medicine|University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery, Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski, Carilion New River Valley Medical Center, Smyth County Community Hospital and Wythe County Community Hospital.



Dr. Rotche works at 2600 Research Ctr Dr Ste A in Blacksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.