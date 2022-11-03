Dr. Robert Rotche, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rotche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Rotche, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Rotche, MD
Dr. Robert Rotche, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They specialize in Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine|University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago|University of Illinois College of Medicine|University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery, Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski, Carilion New River Valley Medical Center, Smyth County Community Hospital and Wythe County Community Hospital.
Dr. Rotche's Office Locations
2600 Research Ctr Dr Ste A2600 Research Center Dr Ste A, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Directions (540) 642-0981
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
- Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski
- Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
- Smyth County Community Hospital
- Wythe County Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone was really nice and polite. Dr. Rotche explained everything in detail so I could understand. He was really nice and polite. I would recommend him.
About Dr. Robert Rotche, MD
- Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1417924101
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- University of Illinois College of Medicine|University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago|University of Illinois College of Medicine|University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Medical Oncology
