Dr. Robert Roth, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Roth, MD
Dr. Robert Roth, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Safety Harbor, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Central Washington University and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Roth works at
Dr. Roth's Office Locations
1
Surgical Associates of West Fl1840 Mease Dr Ste 301, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (727) 781-3111
2
Revan LLC3890 Tampa Rd Ste 201, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 781-3111
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He was my wound doctor because my wound from my colonoscopy got infected. First visit I was in no mood for anyone but the second visit we had a great banner, we have a dry sense of humor. Then he did my reversal 6 months later, love him & his staff.
About Dr. Robert Roth, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1508861121
Education & Certifications
- Central Washington University
Frequently Asked Questions
