Overview of Dr. Robert Roth, MD

Dr. Robert Roth, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Safety Harbor, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Central Washington University and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Roth works at Surgical Associates of West Fl in Safety Harbor, FL with other offices in Palm Harbor, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Incisional Hernia and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.