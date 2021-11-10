See All Dermatologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Robert Rothbaum, MD

Dermatology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Rothbaum, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Rothbaum works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Dermatology - West Washington
    111 W Washington St Ste 1801, Chicago, IL 60602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 926-3627
  2. 2
    Northwestern Medicine Department of Dermatology
    676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1600, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8106

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Dermatological Disorders
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Dermatological Disorders

Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 10, 2021
    I had concerns about my hair thinning out. Doctor Rothbaum immediately identified the problem, which was verified by tests. He has knowledge, assurance, and certainly is open to answering questions. I appreciated his friendly disposition, especially in the time of Covid. I highly recommend him.
    H — Nov 10, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Rothbaum, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1679921381
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Case Western Reserve University/University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
    Internship
    • BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
