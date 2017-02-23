Dr. Robert Rountree, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rountree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Rountree, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Rountree, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.
Dr. Rountree works at
Locations
Trail Winds Hospice75 Manhattan Dr Ste 1, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (303) 443-9590
- 2 3405 Penrose Pl Ste 107, Boulder, CO 80301 Directions (303) 443-9590
Hospital Affiliations
- Foothills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Truly an amazing doctor. Blends holistic and natural healing with traditional medicine. I'd fly around the world to see this doctor. He's changed my life.
About Dr. Robert Rountree, MD
- Family Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1205945813
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
Dr. Rountree has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rountree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rountree. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rountree.
