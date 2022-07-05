Overview of Dr. Robert Roye, MD

Dr. Robert Roye, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Waxahachie, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with Crescent Medical Center Lancaster, Ennis Regional Medical Center and Hill Regional Hospital.



Dr. Roye works at Regional Orthopaedic And Sports Medicine Center in Waxahachie, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.