Dr. Robert Rubenstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Rubenstein, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
The Doctors Clinic: Cavalon Place2011 NW Myhre Pl Ste 203, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Rubenstein is AMAZING! He is a skilled professional and very compassionate. He found what was wrong in my x-ray and was sensitive to my feelings about it. He also gave a thorough description to me about my condition while viewing my personal x-ray to help me have a clear understanding of what was happening. Dr. Rubenstein is very smart. I value him as my neurologist. He has 30+years of experience. He is the best. Thank goodness I was fortunate enough to see him.
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- Male
- Northwestern Mem Hospital|University Ca San Diego Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Dr. Rubenstein speaks Tagalog.
