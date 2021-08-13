Overview of Dr. Robert Rubenstein, MD

Dr. Robert Rubenstein, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Rubenstein works at The Doctors Clinic in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Alzheimer's Disease and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.