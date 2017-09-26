Dr. Robert Ruder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Ruder, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Dizziness and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5757 Wilshire Blvd Ste PR2, Los Angeles, CA 90036
(310) 285-9612
Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I went to several Plastic surgeons before visiting Dr Ruder. I never experienced a more complete examination regarding all my concerns with potential nasal surgery. Dr Ruder found I had allergies in addition to correcting my cosmetic concerns I now have a beautiful nose and breathe perfectly He is truly a fabulous doctor and individual Many thanks
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 53 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Ruder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruder has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Dizziness and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruder. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.