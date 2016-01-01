See All Pediatricians in Fishers, IN
Dr. Robert Rudicel, MD

Pediatrics
4.4 (5)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Rudicel, MD

Dr. Robert Rudicel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fishers, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington.

Dr. Rudicel works at PEDIATRIC CARE FISHERS in Fishers, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rudicel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Care Fishers
    8890 E 116th St Ste 260, Fishers, IN 46038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 621-8953
  2. 2
    North Star Pediatrics P.c.
    9756 Lantern Rd, Fishers, IN 46037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 585-7827

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Robert Rudicel, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629069067
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Indiana University / Bloomington
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rudicel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rudicel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rudicel works at PEDIATRIC CARE FISHERS in Fishers, IN. View the full address on Dr. Rudicel’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudicel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudicel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rudicel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rudicel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

