Dr. Robert Ruggiero, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Collegeville, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Brandywine Hospital, Paoli Hospital and Phoenixville Hospital.
Dr. Ruggiero's Office Locations
Collegeville Office599 Arcola Rd, Collegeville, PA 19426 Directions (610) 409-2754Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Premier Orthopaedics300 Springhouse Dr Ste 200, Collegeville, PA 19426 Directions (610) 409-2754
Coatesville Office213 Reeceville Rd Ste 14, Coatesville, PA 19320 Directions (610) 383-7324
Premier At Exton Surgery Center LLC491 John Young Way Ste 100, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (610) 280-1559
Premier Orthopaedics826 Main St Ste 202, Phoenixville, PA 19460 Directions (610) 415-1600
Ruggiero Orthopaedic Assoc. Ltd. P C.266 Lancaster Ave Ste 200, Malvern, PA 19355 Directions (610) 644-6900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brandywine Hospital
- Paoli Hospital
- Phoenixville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Ruggiero has taken care of my many orthopedic needs for over ten years He is a most caring and accomplished physician I highly recommend him
About Dr. Robert Ruggiero, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 56 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1255342705
Education & Certifications
- Bailey Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Drexel University
- Orthopedic Surgery
