Overview of Dr. Robert Ruggiero, MD

Dr. Robert Ruggiero, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Collegeville, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Brandywine Hospital, Paoli Hospital and Phoenixville Hospital.



Dr. Ruggiero works at Premier Orthopaedics in Collegeville, PA with other offices in Coatesville, PA, Exton, PA, Phoenixville, PA and Malvern, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.