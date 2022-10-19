Dr. Robert Ruggiero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruggiero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Ruggiero, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Ruggiero, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Collegeville, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Paoli Hospital.
Collegeville Office: 599 Arcola Rd, Collegeville, PA 19426. Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm, Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Premier Orthopaedics: 300 Springhouse Dr Ste 200, Collegeville, PA 19426
Premier Orthopaedics: 826 Main St Ste 202, Phoenixville, PA 19460
Ruggiero Orthopaedic Assoc. Ltd. P C.: 266 Lancaster Ave Ste 200, Malvern, PA 19355. Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Exton Office (John Young Way): 491 John Young Way Ste 100, Exton, PA 19341
Hospital Affiliations
Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Amerihealth
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Capital Blue Cross
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
First Health
Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ruggiero took the time out to listen to my concerns about my pain. He addresses my MRI results verbally, visually and by demonstrations. He made it very easy and comfortable for me to expressed my concerns to him. I was very pleased with my visit. He was very thorough and knowledgeable, I would highly recommend him without hesitation.
About Dr. Robert Ruggiero, MD
Orthopedic Surgery
31 years of experience
English
Education & Certifications
Spinal Sugery At The Neurosurgical Group Indianapolis
Allegheny University Hospital
Hahnemann University School of Medicine
Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
Duke University
Dr. Ruggiero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruggiero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Ruggiero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ruggiero has seen patients for Back Pain, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Low Back Pain, and more.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruggiero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruggiero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruggiero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.