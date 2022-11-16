Overview of Dr. Robert Russell, DPM

Dr. Robert Russell, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.



Dr. Russell works at Podiatry Associates PC in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Sylacauga, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.