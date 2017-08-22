Overview of Dr. Robert Russell, MD

Dr. Robert Russell, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. John's Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Russell works at HSHS Medical Group - Breese in Springfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.