Overview of Dr. Robert Rutkowski, MD

Dr. Robert Rutkowski, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Independence, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.



Dr. Rutkowski works at Independent Urgent Care in Independence, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.