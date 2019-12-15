See All General Surgeons in Henderson, NV
Dr. Robert Rutledge, MD

General Surgery
3.3 (10)
Map Pin Small Henderson, NV
Call for new patient details
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Rutledge, MD

Dr. Robert Rutledge, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida.

Dr. Rutledge works at Center for Laproscopic Obesity Surgery in Henderson, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rutledge's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gastroenterology Center of Nv
    98 E Lake Mead Pkwy Ste 302, Henderson, NV 89015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 456-4643

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Robert Rutledge, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 45 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1164637294
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rutledge has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rutledge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rutledge works at Center for Laproscopic Obesity Surgery in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Dr. Rutledge’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rutledge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rutledge.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rutledge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rutledge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

