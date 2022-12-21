Overview of Dr. Robert Ruxer Jr, MD

Dr. Robert Ruxer Jr, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Ruxer Jr works at Texas Oncology in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Vitamin B Deficiency and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.