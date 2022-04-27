Dr. Robert Ryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Ryan, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Ryan, MD
Dr. Robert Ryan, MD is an Endovascular Neurosurgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They completed their fellowship with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
Dr. Ryan works at
Dr. Ryan's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ryan?
He did an amazing job yesterday removing a tumor from my sisters brain. I live in Pennsylvania but I wish I was there to thank him in person!
About Dr. Robert Ryan, MD
- Endovascular Neurosurgery
- English
- Male
- 1720366024
Education & Certifications
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ryan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ryan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ryan works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.