Dr. Robert Graebe, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Graebe, MD
Dr. Robert Graebe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels and Resolute Health Hospital.
New Braunfels OB-GYN2115 Stephens Pl Ste 1210, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 626-6810Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels
- Resolute Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Graebe has been my obgyn for over a year now and I wish I would have found him sooner! He's been amazing to work with and has patiently walked me through some difficult decisions. He's always willing to listen to my concerns but also give me all the facts and options. I highly recommend him as an obgyn for all stages of life!
About Dr. Robert Graebe, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1447672373
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University / Saint Peter's University Hospital
- Drexel University / Saint Peter's University Hospital
- Ross University School of Medicine
- Fordham University
