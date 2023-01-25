Dr. Robert Sackheim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sackheim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Sackheim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Sackheim, MD
Dr. Robert Sackheim, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Sackheim's Office Locations
-
1
Robert Sackheimm.d.4601 N 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 433-6918
-
2
Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola5151 N 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 433-6918
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sackheim, and his long time nurse, are among the best. Both are considerate, compassionate, understanding, and really listen. I've been going to Dr Sackheim for 13+ years and his nurse has not changed. This, I'm impressed with, along with her kind and professional manner. I wouldn't be the same active person that I am today without Dr Sackheim and his staff. Thank you for all that you consistently do for not only me, but for everyone.
About Dr. Robert Sackheim, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1841276714
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sackheim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sackheim accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sackheim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sackheim has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sackheim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sackheim speaks Spanish.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Sackheim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sackheim.
