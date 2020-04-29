Overview

Dr. Robert Sackstein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Sackstein works at NEMG Cardiology in Trumbull, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.