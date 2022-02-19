Dr. Robert Saffrin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saffrin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Saffrin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Saffrin, MD
Dr. Robert Saffrin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Vista Medical Center East.
Dr. Saffrin works at
Dr. Saffrin's Office Locations
Uropartners755 S Milwaukee Ave Ste 223, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions
Uropartners - Libertyville151 W Golf Rd, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 680-3803
Uropartners - Gurnee3 S Greenleaf St Ste J, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 599-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Vista Medical Center East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am very happy with Dr. Saffrin. He listens to my concerns.
About Dr. Robert Saffrin, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- Indiana Univ
Dr. Saffrin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saffrin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saffrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saffrin has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saffrin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saffrin speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Saffrin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saffrin.
