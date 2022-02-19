Overview of Dr. Robert Saffrin, MD

Dr. Robert Saffrin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Vista Medical Center East.



Dr. Saffrin works at Uropartners in Libertyville, IL with other offices in Gurnee, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.