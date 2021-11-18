Dr. Robert Salazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Salazar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Salazar, MD
Dr. Robert Salazar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Liberty, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.
Dr. Salazar works at
Dr. Salazar's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Cardiology Associates of Houston720 Travis St, Liberty, TX 77575 Directions (936) 226-6009MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursday1:00pm - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Texas Cardiology Associates of Houston2627 Chestnut Ridge Dr Ste 100, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 805-3726Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Salazar take time and listens to his patients. He cares very much and wants what is best for your health one of the best cardiologist I have met
About Dr. Robert Salazar, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1891014114
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salazar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salazar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Salazar works at
Dr. Salazar has seen patients for Impella Device, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salazar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salazar speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Salazar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salazar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.