Dr. Roberto Salcedo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Roberto Salcedo, MD
Dr. Roberto Salcedo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hermitage, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center and Upmc Jameson.
Dr. Salcedo works at
Dr. Salcedo's Office Locations
1
Hermitage Neurology PC295 N Kerrwood Dr Ste 103, Hermitage, PA 16148 Directions (724) 983-1015
2
Magee Womens Specs/Horizon2000 Green St Bldg B, Farrell, PA 16121 Directions (724) 342-6900
3
Sharon Regional Medical Center740 E State St, Sharon, PA 16146 Directions (724) 983-3911
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center
- Upmc Jameson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen over 75 doctors beginning at age 4. Dr. Salcedo is by far one of the kindest, caring, and knowledgeable doctors I've ever seen. His office staff is super friendly (have been there 3 times) and made me feel comfortable. I highly recommend Dr. Salcedo for a completely professional, competent, and trustworthy experience.
About Dr. Roberto Salcedo, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
