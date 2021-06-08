Overview of Dr. Roberto Salcedo, MD

Dr. Roberto Salcedo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hermitage, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center and Upmc Jameson.



Dr. Salcedo works at Hermitage Nrlgy in Hermitage, PA with other offices in Farrell, PA and Sharon, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.