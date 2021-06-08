See All Neurologists in Hermitage, PA
Dr. Roberto Salcedo, MD

Neurology
3.6 (16)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Roberto Salcedo, MD

Dr. Roberto Salcedo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hermitage, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center and Upmc Jameson.

Dr. Salcedo works at Hermitage Nrlgy in Hermitage, PA with other offices in Farrell, PA and Sharon, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Salcedo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hermitage Neurology PC
    295 N Kerrwood Dr Ste 103, Hermitage, PA 16148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 983-1015
  2. 2
    Magee Womens Specs/Horizon
    2000 Green St Bldg B, Farrell, PA 16121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 342-6900
  3. 3
    Sharon Regional Medical Center
    740 E State St, Sharon, PA 16146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 983-3911

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center
  • Upmc Jameson

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Epilepsy
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Epilepsy

Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Jun 08, 2021
    I have seen over 75 doctors beginning at age 4. Dr. Salcedo is by far one of the kindest, caring, and knowledgeable doctors I've ever seen. His office staff is super friendly (have been there 3 times) and made me feel comfortable. I highly recommend Dr. Salcedo for a completely professional, competent, and trustworthy experience.
    Sonja L McWherter — Jun 08, 2021
    About Dr. Roberto Salcedo, MD

    • Neurology
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1417930959
    Education & Certifications

    • CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
