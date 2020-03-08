Overview of Dr. Robert Saltzmann, MD

Dr. Robert Saltzmann, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Saltzmann works at CEENTA SouthPark in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Belmont, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.