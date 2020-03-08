Dr. Robert Saltzmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saltzmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Saltzmann, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Saltzmann, MD
Dr. Robert Saltzmann, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. Saltzmann works at
Dr. Saltzmann's Office Locations
Southpark Surgery Center LLC6035 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (877) 825-6894Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Belmont400 Park St, Belmont, NC 28012 Directions (704) 295-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have had glaucoma for 35 years and relocated to the Carolinas from the Midwest 12 years ago. My original ophthalmologist at CEENTA retired and recommended Dr. Saltzmann so I have been going to him for the last 10 years. He has a great personality, gives you specific information on what to do and what to expect, and recently after having a stent placed in my right eye by him, I have done exceptionally well which is a testimonial to his acumen and experience. He also shares the latest developments in his specialty and has managed my glaucoma so that my pressures are between 9-14!!
About Dr. Robert Saltzmann, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- L D S Hospital
- NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED
- Northwestern University
- Ophthalmology
