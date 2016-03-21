Overview of Dr. Robert Samaan, MD

Dr. Robert Samaan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Alexandria U and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.



Dr. Samaan works at Dr. Robert Samaan in Fairfield, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.