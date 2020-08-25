Overview of Dr. Robert Sambursky, MD

Dr. Robert Sambursky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sambursky works at Coastal Eye Institute in Bradenton, FL with other offices in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.