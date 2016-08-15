Dr. Robert Sammartino, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sammartino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Sammartino, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from South Eastern College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Robert A. Sammartino, D.O.432 Ganttown Rd Ste 102, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Robert A. Sammartino, D.O.445 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste B8, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been under Dr. Sammartino's care for about 20 yrs.... I definitely would and have recommended Dr. Sammartino too family and friends...I've stayed with him for so long, because he's a professional, caring dr. that takes his time with his patients and does not treat you as a number.. also doesn't over book his patients , so you're not waiting in his office for hrs like most drs.. so yes I highly rate Dr Sammartino..
About Dr. Robert Sammartino, DO
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Italian
- Male
- 1336247451
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- South Eastern College of Osteopathic Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Dr. Sammartino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sammartino accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sammartino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sammartino has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sammartino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sammartino speaks Italian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sammartino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sammartino.
