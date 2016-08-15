Overview of Dr. Robert Sammartino, DO

Dr. Robert Sammartino, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from South Eastern College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Sammartino works at Robert A. Sammartino, D.O. in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.