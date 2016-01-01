Dr. Robert Samstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Samstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Samstein, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens.
Kravis Children's Hospital1184 5th Ave # 1236, New York, NY 10029 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Radiation Oncology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1134547136
- GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Radiation Oncology
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Queens
Dr. Samstein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
