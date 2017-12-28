Dr. Sanford II has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Sanford II, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Sanford II, MD
Dr. Robert Sanford II, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Upmc Carlisle and UPMC Harrisburg.
Dr. Sanford II works at
Dr. Sanford II's Office Locations
-
1
Camp Hill Laboratory1845 Center St, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 761-3505
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
- Upmc Carlisle
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sanford II?
Dr. Sanford is intense, and may project that his is aloof. He is not. He's "old school" and takes a lot of what is happening to you not only seriously, but personally.
About Dr. Robert Sanford II, MD
- Rheumatology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1164419610
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanford II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanford II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanford II works at
Dr. Sanford II has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanford II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanford II. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanford II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanford II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanford II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.