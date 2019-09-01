Dr. Robert Sansonetti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sansonetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Sansonetti, MD
Dr. Robert Sansonetti, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center and Northern Light Mercy Hospital.
Julius Damion M.d.144 Us Route 1, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 883-5444
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
- Northern Light Mercy Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Bob is the absolute best! My experience has been amazing!
