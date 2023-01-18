Dr. Robert Santa-Cruz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santa-Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Santa-Cruz, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Santa-Cruz, MD
Dr. Robert Santa-Cruz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rapid City, SD. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fall River Health Services and Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.
Monument Health Rapid City Clinic2805 5th St, Rapid City, SD 57701 Directions (605) 755-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Fall River Health Services
- Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Santa-Cruz, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508816869
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill
- Duke University Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Urology
Dr. Santa-Cruz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santa-Cruz accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santa-Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santa-Cruz has seen patients for TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate, Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santa-Cruz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Santa-Cruz speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Santa-Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santa-Cruz.
