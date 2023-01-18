Overview of Dr. Robert Santa-Cruz, MD

Dr. Robert Santa-Cruz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rapid City, SD. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fall River Health Services and Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.



Dr. Santa-Cruz works at Monument Health Rapid City Clinic in Rapid City, SD. They frequently treat conditions like TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate, Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.