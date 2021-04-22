Dr. Robert Santaella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santaella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Santaella, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Santaella, MD
Dr. Robert Santaella, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Medical City Frisco, Medical City Plano, Methodist McKinney Hospital, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Santaella's Office Locations
North Star Texas Surgical Associates6898 Lebanon Rd Ste 103, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 335-7874
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Medical City Frisco
- Medical City Plano
- Methodist McKinney Hospital
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I truly appreciate his continual professionalism and the detail he will provide regarding all medical issues he is queried upon or is explaining to you about your own situation. I will also add that he not only speaks well but performs at the highest standard also. I also appreciate his respect for our country and all military members. He provides phenomenal service to all regardless of who you are or the insurance provider you use.
About Dr. Robert Santaella, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306862735
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama, Birmingham
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Louisiana State University
- General Surgery
