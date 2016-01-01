Dr. Robert Sargent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sargent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Sargent, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Sargent, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Des Moines, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.
Locations
Des Moines Medical Clinic22000 Marine View Dr S Ste 200, Des Moines, WA 98198 Directions
Swedish Renton Primary Care911 N 19 Pl, Lynnwood, WA 98036 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- First Health
- Medicaid
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Sargent, MD
- Family Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Camp Pendleton Naval Hospital
- Camp Pendleton Naval Hospital
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
