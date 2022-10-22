Overview

Dr. Robert Sarro, MD is a Dermatologist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Sarro works at Premier Dermatology Partners in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Shingles and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.