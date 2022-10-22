Dr. Robert Sarro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Sarro, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Sarro, MD is a Dermatologist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Sarro works at
Locations
1
Dermatology951 NW 13th St Ste 2D, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 862-5021
2
Dermatology3100 S Federal Hwy Ste 8, Delray Beach, FL 33483 Directions (561) 278-1362
3
Dermatology7280 W Palmetto Park Rd Ste 207, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (561) 368-1440
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sarro?
Have been going to Dr. Sarro for years. Always feel confident with his examination and treatment. He is pleasant, as is the practice staff.
About Dr. Robert Sarro, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164403192
Education & Certifications
- Cleve Clin Foundation
- George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarro has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Shingles and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sarro speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.