Overview

Dr. Robert Saunders Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.



Dr. Saunders Jr works at Allergy & ENT Associates in Houston, TX with other offices in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.