Overview of Dr. Robert Saunders, MD

Dr. Robert Saunders, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rogersville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Saunders works at Ballad Medical Associates Rogersville in Rogersville, TN with other offices in Kingsport, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.