Dr. Robert Savarese, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Savarese, MD
Dr. Robert Savarese, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Savarese works at
Dr. Savarese's Office Locations
Jacksonville Orthopaedic Institute1325 San Marco Blvd Ste 200, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 346-3465
Jacksonville Orthopaedic Institute14534 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 3210, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 880-1260
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Savarese has been managing my back pain for 8 years. He and his nurse practitioners are personable and are willing to listen to explore multiple plans for relief. I have referred 3 friends who are now his patients.
About Dr. Robert Savarese, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Savarese has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Savarese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Savarese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savarese.
