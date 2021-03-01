See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Robert Savarese, MD

Pain Medicine
4.2 (13)
Map Pin Small Jacksonville, FL
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Savarese, MD

Dr. Robert Savarese, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.

Dr. Savarese works at Jacksonville Orthopedic Institute in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Savarese's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville Orthopaedic Institute
    1325 San Marco Blvd Ste 200, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 346-3465
  2. 2
    Jacksonville Orthopaedic Institute
    14534 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 3210, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 880-1260

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center Beaches
  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville

Experience & Treatment Frequency



What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.








Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Injection Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Susan Walsh — Mar 01, 2021
    
    
    
      
    About Dr. Robert Savarese, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891799664
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Savarese has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Savarese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Savarese works at Jacksonville Orthopedic Institute in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Savarese’s profile.

    Dr. Savarese has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Savarese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Savarese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savarese.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savarese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savarese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

