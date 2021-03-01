Overview of Dr. Robert Savarese, MD

Dr. Robert Savarese, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Savarese works at Jacksonville Orthopedic Institute in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.