Dr. Robert Sayes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sayes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Sayes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Sayes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Dr. Sayes works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Delmont Village5151 Plank Rd Ste 210, Baton Rouge, LA 70805 Directions (225) 208-3214
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sayes?
Very friendly and informative. Took the time to talk to me and fully examine my symptoms to properly diagnose.
About Dr. Robert Sayes, MD
- Family Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225026529
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University of Louisiana
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sayes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sayes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sayes works at
Dr. Sayes speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sayes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sayes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sayes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sayes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.