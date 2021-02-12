See All Family Doctors in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Robert Sayes, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Robert Sayes, MD

Family Medicine
3.9 (14)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Sayes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.

Dr. Sayes works at Oak Street Health Delmont Village in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Delmont Village
    5151 Plank Rd Ste 210, Baton Rouge, LA 70805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 208-3214

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Screenings
Drug Allergy Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Skin Screenings
Drug Allergy Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Emphysema Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adolescents Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sayes?

    Feb 12, 2021
    Very friendly and informative. Took the time to talk to me and fully examine my symptoms to properly diagnose.
    Shannon — Feb 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Sayes, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Sayes, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sayes to family and friends

    Dr. Sayes' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sayes

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Sayes, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Sayes, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225026529
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University of Louisiana
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • East Jefferson General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Sayes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sayes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sayes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sayes works at Oak Street Health Delmont Village in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Sayes’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sayes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sayes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sayes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sayes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.