Dr. Sayre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Sayre, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Sayre, MD
Dr. Robert Sayre, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Sayre works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sayre's Office Locations
-
1
East Hill Chiropractic Center Inc.99 S Alcaniz St Ste B, Pensacola, FL 32502 Directions (850) 437-0035
- 2 114 E Gregory St, Pensacola, FL 32502 Directions (850) 437-0035
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sayre?
I have never felt my kids and grandkids get better care as they do with Shonda and Dr. Sayre. We have followed him all over pensacola. All 10 of my nieces and nephews even see him. We love you Dr sayre. The Ernde bunch!
About Dr. Robert Sayre, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1740285006
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sayre accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sayre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sayre works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sayre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sayre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sayre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sayre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.