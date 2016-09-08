See All Pediatricians in Pensacola, FL
Dr. Robert Sayre, MD

Pediatrics
4.4 (13)
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Sayre, MD

Dr. Robert Sayre, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Sayre works at East Hill Chiropractic Center Inc. in Pensacola, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sayre's Office Locations

  1. 1
    East Hill Chiropractic Center Inc.
    99 S Alcaniz St Ste B, Pensacola, FL 32502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 437-0035
  2. 2
    114 E Gregory St, Pensacola, FL 32502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 437-0035

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    I have never felt my kids and grandkids get better care as they do with Shonda and Dr. Sayre. We have followed him all over pensacola. All 10 of my nieces and nephews even see him. We love you Dr sayre. The Ernde bunch!
    April e in Pensacola, FL — Sep 08, 2016
    About Dr. Robert Sayre, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1740285006
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sayre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sayre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sayre works at East Hill Chiropractic Center Inc. in Pensacola, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sayre’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sayre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sayre.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sayre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sayre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

