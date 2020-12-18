Dr. Robert Scacheri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scacheri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Scacheri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Scacheri, MD
Dr. Robert Scacheri, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.
Dr. Scacheri works at
Dr. Scacheri's Office Locations
-
1
Dedicated to Women ObGyn200 Banning St Ste 320, Dover, DE 19904 Directions (302) 674-0223
-
2
Center for Pediatric & Adolescent Medicinepathe209 E Main St, Middletown, DE 19709 Directions (302) 389-4009
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scacheri?
He is kind and compassionate. He diagnosed a rare condition after multiple other physicians missed it for years. Wonderful doctor.
About Dr. Robert Scacheri, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487638136
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scacheri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scacheri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scacheri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scacheri works at
Dr. Scacheri has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scacheri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Scacheri speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Scacheri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scacheri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scacheri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scacheri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.