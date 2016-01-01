Dr. Robert Scappa, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scappa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Scappa, DO
Overview of Dr. Robert Scappa, DO
Dr. Robert Scappa, DO is an Urology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital.
Dr. Scappa works at
Dr. Scappa's Office Locations
Physicians Rehabilitation6150 Diamond Centre Ct Bldg 100, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 768-6396
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Scappa, DO
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English

Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scappa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scappa accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scappa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Scappa has seen patients for Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scappa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Scappa. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scappa.
