Overview of Dr. Robert Scappa, DO

Dr. Robert Scappa, DO is an Urology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital.



Dr. Scappa works at Physicians Rehabilitation in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.