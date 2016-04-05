Overview of Dr. Robert Schaefer, MD

Dr. Robert Schaefer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Schaefer works at Robert M Schaefer MD in Somerset, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.